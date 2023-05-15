Short Interest in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Declines By 26.9%

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the April 15th total of 85,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 16.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 108,454 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 10.8% during the first quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 618,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 60,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 41,583 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

INFU traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.15. 46,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,925. InfuSystem has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.29.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $28.83 million during the quarter.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

