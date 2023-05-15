Short Interest in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Expands By 28.2%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the April 15th total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Kazia Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Kazia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. 12,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,536. Kazia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kazia Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited ( NASDAQ:KZIA Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.58% of Kazia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical stage oncology company It engages in the pharmaceutical research and development business. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

