Short Interest in Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Expands By 13.4%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,400 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the April 15th total of 925,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,504.0 days.
Lasertec Stock Performance
LSRCF remained flat at $131.75 on Monday. Lasertec has a 1 year low of $106.43 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.19 and its 200 day moving average is $169.28.
About Lasertec
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lasertec (LSRCF)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.