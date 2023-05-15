Short Interest in Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Expands By 13.4%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,400 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the April 15th total of 925,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,504.0 days.

Lasertec Stock Performance

LSRCF remained flat at $131.75 on Monday. Lasertec has a 1 year low of $106.43 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.19 and its 200 day moving average is $169.28.

Get Lasertec alerts:

About Lasertec

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Lasertec Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale and service of systems for semiconductor applications, energy-efficient eco-friendly products, laser microscopes and systems for flat panel displays. Its products include confocal scanning laser microscopes, inspection and metrology systems for power semiconductor devices, LED wafers, PV cells, Li-ion batteries, FDP masks, printed circuit boards and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.