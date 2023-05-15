Short Interest in Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Drops By 24.2%

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,848,400 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the April 15th total of 3,757,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of LMPMF remained flat at $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (LMPMF)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.