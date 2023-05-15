Short Interest in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Grows By 17.6%

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 14,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 260,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Leju Stock Down 4.6 %

LEJU stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 123,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,508. Leju has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leju in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online-to-offline real estate services. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

