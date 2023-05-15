Short Interest in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Expands By 14.3%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 504,600 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 441,400 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 149,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,327,000 after buying an additional 34,748 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,722,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,362 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,714,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,778,000 after purchasing an additional 43,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 398.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 425,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,494,000 after purchasing an additional 340,336 shares during the period. 12.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LBRDA shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

LBRDA traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.61. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $68.15 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

