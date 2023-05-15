Short Interest in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Increases By 8.9%

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the April 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on LivaNova from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Insider Activity at LivaNova

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $94,461.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

LivaNova Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in LivaNova by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LivaNova by 35.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIVN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.21. 112,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,211. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $70.57.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $263.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.43 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.