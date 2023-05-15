Short Interest in Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Increases By 13.0%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 548,400 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 485,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on Nano One Materials from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday.

Nano One Materials Trading Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:NNOMF traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.05. 14,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,465. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. Nano One Materials has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.09.

Nano One Materials Company Profile

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the development of processing technology for the production of nano-structured materials. It focuses on building a portfolio of intellectual property and technology know-how for applications in markets that include energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications.

Featured Stories

