Short Interest in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Grows By 13.1%

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Price Performance

NWLI stock opened at $265.87 on Monday. National Western Life Group has a one year low of $166.94 and a one year high of $309.25. The stock has a market cap of $966.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.95.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $163.07 million during the quarter.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, ONL and Affiliates, and Others. The Domestic Life Insurance segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

Featured Stories

