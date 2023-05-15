Short Interest in Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Increases By 31.3%

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the April 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JSM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,633. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.92.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%.

