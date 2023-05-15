Short Interest in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Rises By 12.7%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the April 15th total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 149.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 206.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NEO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

NeoGenomics Stock Up 1.7 %

NEO stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.68. The stock had a trading volume of 78,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,629. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $138.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.96 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

