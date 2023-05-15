Short Interest in NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Grows By 16.2%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NextSource Materials Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NSRCF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.43. 10,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,617. The firm has a market cap of $178.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. NextSource Materials has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.67.

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

