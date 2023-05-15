Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Declines By 28.0%

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the April 15th total of 199,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 729,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 14,215,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,080,000 after buying an additional 7,525,846 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,261,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $6,573,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 480,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,628,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after purchasing an additional 479,634 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NEA remained flat at $11.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,815. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

