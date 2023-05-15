Short Interest in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Rises By 15.4%

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Penns Woods Bancorp
In related news, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,554.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 3,285 shares of company stock worth $75,237 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp
Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of PWOD stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27.
Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.
About Penns Woods Bancorp
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc engages in the business of commercial and retail banking. Its services include acceptance of time, savings, and demand deposits, the funding of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. The company was founded on January 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Williamsport, PA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Penns Woods Bancorp (PWOD)
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
- Is Novavax Finally Turning Things Around?
- Bargain or Bust? Is Dish Network Stock Overcooked?
- UnitedHealth Group is an AI Stock That Isn’t Beating Expectations
- Boeing’s April Delivery Decline Sparks New Deals
Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.