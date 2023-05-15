Short Interest in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Rises By 15.4%

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penns Woods Bancorp

In related news, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,554.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 3,285 shares of company stock worth $75,237 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 549.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWOD stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc engages in the business of commercial and retail banking. Its services include acceptance of time, savings, and demand deposits, the funding of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. The company was founded on January 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Williamsport, PA.

Featured Articles

