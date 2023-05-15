Short Interest in Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Rises By 13.9%

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.5 days.

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RAMPF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It has interest in 72 MW geothermal project located in Nicaragua, a 5 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Peru. The company was founded by Yeheskel Ram on April 26, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.