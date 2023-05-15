Short Interest in Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Drops By 27.6%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RNMBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($241.76) to €250.00 ($274.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.67.

OTCMKTS RNMBY traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $57.80. 10,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,008. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.6404 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Rheinmetall’s previous dividend of $0.48. Rheinmetall’s payout ratio is 297.68%.

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

