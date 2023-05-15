Short Interest in Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Drops By 28.0%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 342,900 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the April 15th total of 476,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 812,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of SCGLY stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 477,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.40. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $6.09.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 6.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Société Générale Société anonyme’s previous dividend of $0.27. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

