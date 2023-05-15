Short Interest in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Grows By 16.6%

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the April 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 145,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of SANW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 69,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $55.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.09.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

