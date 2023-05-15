Short Interest in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Increases By 13.7%

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the April 15th total of 233,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $267,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Universal by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Universal by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 958,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,670,000 after acquiring an additional 229,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UVV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.36. The company had a trading volume of 92,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,937. Universal has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $64.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

