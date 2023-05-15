Short Interest in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Decreases By 14.4%

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the April 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

WM Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MAPSW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,924. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.