Short Interest in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Declines By 17.8%

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 7,980,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

NYSE YUMC traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $60.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,082. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28. Yum China has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at $15,901,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,179,041 shares of company stock valued at $73,434,579. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

