Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Hits $186.67 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $186.67 million and $1.50 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Siacoin has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,416.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.00320946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012792 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.80 or 0.00561677 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00066973 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.43 or 0.00428862 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,102,502,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

