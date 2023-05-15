Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Short Interest Update

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 823,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGML has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,123,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 74,026.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47,377 shares in the last quarter. 6.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Lithium Stock Up 0.1 %

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Shares of SGML traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,943. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.13 and a beta of 0.35. Sigma Lithium has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $40.30.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

