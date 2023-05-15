Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Sixt Price Performance

Shares of Sixt stock remained flat at $128.00 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.83. Sixt has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $128.00.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobility services. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Leasing, and Others. The Rental segment provides vehicle rental and other related services. The Leasing segment offers fleet management and full-service leasing; and sells lease assets.

Featured Stories

