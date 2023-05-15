SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Sold by Muzinich & Co. Inc.

Muzinich & Co. Inc. lessened its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,273 shares during the period. SLR Investment makes up 2.1% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned about 0.37% of SLR Investment worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SLR Investment by 614.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in SLR Investment by 86.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLRC shares. TheStreet lowered SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Compass Point downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLR Investment

SLR Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 34,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $552,662.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,267,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,152,428.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 34,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $552,662.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,267,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,152,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 50,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $785,397.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,131,353 shares in the company, valued at $48,755,166.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 138,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,243 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLRC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.66. 21,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,822. The company has a market cap of $745.22 million, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $54.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 364.44%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.