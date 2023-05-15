SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWYUF remained flat at $19.07 during midday trading on Monday. 62 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in developing, leasing, constructing, owning and managing shopping centers, office buildings, high-rise and low-rise condominiums and rental residences, seniors’ housing, townhome units, self-storage rental facilities, and industrial facilities.

