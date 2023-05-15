Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Trading 8.2% Higher

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.92 and last traded at $44.74. 544,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,251,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $212.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.08 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $1,167,557. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 52,167 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Alpha Square Group S LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

