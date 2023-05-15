SOLVE (SOLVE) Reaches One Day Volume of $90,901.00

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $13.89 million and $90,901.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can now be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003683 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000655 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008266 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 590,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care is a platform that leverages blockchain technology to streamline access to healthcare and simplify payments to providers. It reduces costs associated with the current healthcare system and utilizes the SOLVE token for transactions, developer rights, and platform access fees. The platform and its components are accessible to all parties for long-term benefits.”

