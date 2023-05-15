Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,616,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,090 shares during the quarter. Flowers Foods comprises about 16.5% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. owned 1.71% of Flowers Foods worth $103,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 236,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,463. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

