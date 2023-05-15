Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 878.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on V.F. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 742,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,601,451. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

