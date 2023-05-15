Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Sells 1,191 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 743.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 718,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,792,000 after acquiring an additional 632,872 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 63,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.23. 2,535,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,290,490. The firm has a market cap of $210.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

