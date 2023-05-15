Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,850,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 13,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Melius cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,569,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $46.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average is $34.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 161.8% in the first quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 6,693,394 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $217,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136,264 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $93,082,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $84,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

