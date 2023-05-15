S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Short Interest Down 15.8% in April

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.71.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 0.0 %

S&P Global stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $359.29. The stock had a trading volume of 72,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,727. The stock has a market cap of $115.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $395.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.88.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,302,178 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.