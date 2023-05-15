SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 712,840 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 703,872 shares.The stock last traded at $21.23 and had previously closed at $21.05.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBND. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

