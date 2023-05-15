SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,061,000 after acquiring an additional 434,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $187.41 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.00.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

