SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,226 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Bank ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wealth Management Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,564,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 613,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,689,000 after buying an additional 230,287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after buying an additional 162,890 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1,924.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 114,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 109,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,893,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

KBE stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $33.00. 1,810,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,573. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $52.53.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

