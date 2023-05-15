Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Performance

Shares of Splash Beverage Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 28,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.15. Splash Beverage Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Get Splash Beverage Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Splash Beverage Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Splash Beverage Group by 670.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 79,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Splash Beverage Group

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

(Get Rating)

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.