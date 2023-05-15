Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$87.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Performance

STN opened at C$78.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$79.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$72.32. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$53.12 and a 1 year high of C$83.53. The stock has a market cap of C$8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 3.5039964 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Insider Activity at Stantec

In other Stantec news, Director Michael Aloysius Kennedy sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.21, for a total transaction of C$207,942.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116.43. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stantec

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.