Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Down 3.2%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.96 and last traded at $18.05. Approximately 347,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,334,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 39.38%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1,102.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 2,458.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

