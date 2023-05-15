Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210,507 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $106.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.57. The stock has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.33 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

