Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Position Boosted by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,808 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,694. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.13%.

STWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

