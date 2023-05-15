Stephen D. Westhoven Sells 5,000 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Stock

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

New Jersey Resources stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.24. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NJR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after purchasing an additional 111,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,694,000 after purchasing an additional 456,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 589,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Featured Articles

