Stifel Nicolaus Increases Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Price Target to $8.80

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $8.80 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s previous close.

Silver Spike Investment Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSIC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.48. 147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,927. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. Silver Spike Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silver Spike Investment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silver Spike Investment Company Profile

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

