Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sana Biotechnology Call Options (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,058 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,402% compared to the typical volume of 137 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $652,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 904.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 264,030 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 52.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 595,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 205,796 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ:SANA traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,109. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.71. Sana Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $9.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SANA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.