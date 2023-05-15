StockNews.com Downgrades BCE (NYSE:BCE) to Hold

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BCE. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.72.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $55.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in BCE by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

