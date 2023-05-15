StockNews.com Downgrades BCE (NYSE:BCE) to Hold

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BCE. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.72.
BCE Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of BCE stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $55.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE
BCE Company Profile
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BCE (BCE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.