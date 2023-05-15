StockNews.com Downgrades Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $33.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Community Trust Bancorp

In related news, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director M Lynn Parrish purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mark A. Gooch bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $86,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 78,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,950.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,214 shares of company stock worth $334,483. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.