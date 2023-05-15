StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Conformis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Conformis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Conformis has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Conformis

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Conformis in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Conformis by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,911 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Conformis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

