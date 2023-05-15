StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Conformis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.
Conformis Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Conformis has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.29.
About Conformis
ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.
