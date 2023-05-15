StockNews.com Lowers Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIZ. Bank of America raised their price objective on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Assurant from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.00.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $129.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Assurant has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $188.08.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.33%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1,526.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 57.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.