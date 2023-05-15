StockNews.com Lowers Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Centrus Energy stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68. Centrus Energy has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $55.59.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 68.29% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 9,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,604. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh acquired 25,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.11 per share, with a total value of $827,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,627,776 shares in the company, valued at $53,895,663.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 28.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 87,191 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 415.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 33,331 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

