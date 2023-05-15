StockNews.com Lowers Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

CW has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $163.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.40. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $182.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total value of $258,350.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,186.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $1,459,205. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

